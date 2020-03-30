 
Middlesbrough College creates 50 jobs

A MAJOR recruitment drive is taking place on Teesside as 50 jobs will be created by @MbroCollege in the coming weeks.

Despite the unsettling times, the College is continuing with growth plans to accommodate for an all-time high student enrolment for September.

The positions available include teaching roles, business support, apprentices and hourly paid roles.

And as the only college in the Tees Valley chosen by the Department for Education to pilot the all-new T Levels qualifications, Middlesbrough College is also gearing up to work with more students and local employers than ever before.

Zoe Lewis, principal and chief executive at Middlesbrough College, said:

“It’s a deeply unsettling time for everyone but we want you to know that Middlesbrough College continues to operate at the heart of the community. This is about looking after the future of Teesside.

“We hope these new jobs will offer opportunities for many people who find themselves recently out of work.

“The new jobs are a response to higher than ever student numbers – across last year and next – following our successes across A Levels, vocational training, apprenticeships, higher education and adult learning.

“We already have state-of-the-art facilities – including our £20m STEM training centre, MC6 sixth form and Waterside Brasserie Restaurant, to name a few – but it’s not just the environment that make the success, it’s the people, and we have the best there are.

“Welcoming new members of staff will mean we can continue to deliver first-class standards of teaching and learning – helping us to produce the most employable, work-ready students in the North East.”

The jobs come with a range of perks including top salaries, an agreed three per cent pay increase within two-years, attractive pension, excellent holiday allowance and an active staff wellbeing programme including free access to the on-site gym.

As one of the north of England’s largest further education colleges, Middlesbrough College is currently home to 11,000 students and 1,950 teaching staff. Teaching roles on offer include lecturers in computing, engineering, health and social care, sport and law, among others.

The College is also recruiting for a number of other roles including pastoral support officers, building services and security and payroll. There are full-time and part time roles available as well as a range of flexible roles designed to fit around family life.

Late last year, the College acquired internationally-renowned TTE Technical, safeguarding around 70 jobs and making it the largest engineering college apprenticeship provider in the North East.

Building on its Good Ofsted rating and TEF Gold success – a teaching excellence framework (TEF) that assesses the quality of teaching in universities in England – the College is also in the final phase of being awarded Institute of Technology status.

In partnership with New College Durham, Newcastle University and Nissan, Middlesbrough College will be the dedicated technical training hub for higher skills in the Tees Valley.

