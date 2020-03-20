 
Keighley College reaches new level with new A Level provision

Keighley College

@KeighleyCollege announces plans to launch an A level provision to boost its further education offering.

The Bradford Road campus provides full-time and part-time courses, apprenticeships and degrees, and welcomes a range of students from 16 to 19 years old and over.

Launching in September, Keighley College will be offering a two year Business and Law pathway, two year Social Science pathway and a three year pathway option. As the college is recognised locally for its high-quality vocational provision, the pathways will combine traditional A levels with vocational components. These elements incorporate Northern Council for Further Education (NCFE) and Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) accreditations.

For students who haven’t met the minimum GCSE requirements to study A levels, the college offers Access to Further Education courses.

Steve Kelly, principal of Keighley College, said: “We’re excited to introduce brand new hybrid A levels. As we’re vocational experts, it’s fantastic to be able to combine practical and theory for the qualifications. We’ll be bringing in dedicated A level staff on board who are committed to creating an empowering and inclusive environment for our students.”

Keighley College, a member of Luminate Education Group, has also recently launched a higher education centre to meet increased demand for degree level courses in the area. The centre includes new learning and research facilities to complement the theoretical work of degree level apprenticeships and those studying for higher national qualifications.

 

