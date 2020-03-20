 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures

Details
Hits: 536

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one of the critical sectors listed below, and you cannot keep your child safe at home then your children will be prioritised for education provision:

Commenting on the list of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures, 

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“This is a very long list and could result in some schools having the majority of pupils attending. This will not achieve the goal of slowing the spread of the virus.

"So it is vitally important that parents follow government advice to keep their children at home, wherever possible.

"Schools can only accommodate a limited number of children and the fewer children making the journey to school, and the fewer children in educational settings, the lower the risk that the virus can spread.”

Chris Keates 100x100

Misleading claims that school are closed has caused chaos and confusionChris Keates, Acting General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, said:

"Despite the headlines constantly stating that schools are closed, the Government has set out that all schools will need to cater for children of key workers and for vulnerable children during this uncertain period. Special schools are to remain open regardless.

"Schools have been plunged into chaos and confusion as they try to answer such basic questions as who are the key workers, how do we identify their children, what evidence is it reasonable to request from parents and  what happens if other children turn up for school.

"Teachers are unclear whether they should be in work or out or what they will be expected to do if they are in work.

"The most overwhelming concern is what steps are being taken to protect their health and welfare given that they are being expected to remain in the front line, continuing to work with children and young people who may be carriers of COVID 19.

"The Government says that its scientific analysis suggests that risk to teachers following the “closure” of schools is low due to 'small numbers'  of children who will be in schools. However, these numbers are not spread evenly across the system and some schools have reported that they will need to cater for significant numbers of pupils."

Cllr James Jamieson, Local Government Association Chairman, said:

Advertisement

Ensuring the survival of the End Point Assessment system during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
#EPA - END POINT ASSESSMENT ACTIONS REQUIRED BY THE START OF NEXT WEEK
Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working
Sector News
Following Public Health Englandâ€™s guidance on social distancing anno
CompTIA certifications available anytime, anywhere, in response to COVID-19
Sector News
@CompTIA Preparing New Certification Exam Testing Options, Extends Exp

“We are pleased that government has heard our call to class local government staff as critical workers. This is justified recognition of the vital local role they are playing to try and minimise the spread of the coronavirus, protect the most vulnerable, support our local businesses and bring together our communities.

“Across the country, councils and their staff - including social workers, transport drivers, community coordinators, public health officials and refuse collectors - are on the frontline in the battle against this disease. Other staff such as planners, and administrative support workers are now being refocused to support those efforts in communities or provide the back-office capacity that is needed.

“Working day and night they will all continue supporting communities through this crisis, acting as a fourth emergency service and stepping up to the unprecedented challenge we face as a nation.”

Critical sectors list

Health and social care

This includes but is not limited to doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, social workers, care workers, and other frontline health and social care staff including volunteers; the support and specialist staff required to maintain the UK’s health and social care sector; those working as part of the health and social care supply chain, including producers and distributers of medicines and medical and personal protective equipment.

Education and childcare

This includes nursery and teaching staff, social workers and those specialist education professionals who must remain active during the COVID-19 response to deliver this approach.

Key public services

This includes those essential to the running of the justice system, religious staff, charities and workers delivering key frontline services, those responsible for the management of the deceased, and journalists and broadcasters who are providing public service broadcasting.

Local and national government

This only includes those administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the COVID-19 response or delivering essential public services such as the payment of benefits, including in government agencies and arms length bodies.

Food and other necessary goods

This includes those involved in food production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery as well as those essential to the provision of other key goods (for example hygienic and veterinary medicines).

Public safety and national security

This includes police and support staff, Ministry of Defence civilians, contractor and armed forces personnel (those critical to the delivery of key defence and national security outputs and essential to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic), fire and rescue service employees (including support staff), National Crime Agency staff, those maintaining border security, prison and probation staff and other national security roles, including those overseas.

Transport

This includes those who will keep the air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the COVID-19 response, including those working on transport systems through which supply chains pass.

Utilities, communication and financial services

This includes staff needed for essential financial services provision (including but not limited to workers in banks, building societies and financial market infrastructure), the oil, gas, electricity and water sectors (including sewerage), information technology and data infrastructure sector and primary industry supplies to continue during the COVID-19 response, as well as key staff working in the civil nuclear, chemicals, telecommunications (including but not limited to network operations, field engineering, call centre staff, IT and data infrastructure, 999 and 111 critical services), postal services and delivery, payments providers and waste disposal sectors.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ensuring the survival of the End Point Assessment system during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
#EPA - END POINT ASSESSMENT ACTIONS REQUIRED BY THE START OF NEXT WEEK
Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working
Sector News
Following Public Health England’s guidance on social distancing anno
Plymouth’s ‘Feel Good’ shop signposts employability support and well-being services
Sector News
A ‘Feel Good’ shop in the centre of Plymouth has been proving popu
Culture Week broadened Barnsley College students' horizons
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students developed their knowledge of other cultures
NEU calls for testing of education staff to be urgent priority of Government
Sector News
Today the @NEUnion calls for testing of education staff to be an urgen
Resonance is moving all open days online due to the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
#CoronaCrisis - A brand-new, state-of-the-art music institute opening
CompTIA certifications available anytime, anywhere, in response to COVID-19
Sector News
@CompTIA Preparing New Certification Exam Testing Options, Extends Exp
Leeds City College unveils new Chroma-Q Theatre
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl has unveiled its 200-seater Chroma-Q Theatre at Quarry
Training providers are in need of clarity and guidance
Sector News
As specialist recruiters in the work-based learning and training secto
Free access to Global Vocational Skills' educational resources
Sector News
#KeepSafeStayHome - @i_GVS announces free access to educational resour
In challenging times, nature can lend a hand
Sector News
@findingnature @DerbyUni shares some helpful tips on how to cope with
Innovative business model helps schools address the crisis of staff absences
Sector News
NEW STAFF INSURANCE MODEL FIRST OF ITS KIND TO BE RECOGNISED BY @Educa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Simon Ashworth
Simon Ashworth had a status update on Twitter 16 hours 48 minutes ago

@MaritimeSkills @AkehurstHeather @JenniferCouplan @NickLinford @JBelgutay Should be a no-brainer
View Original Tweet

Betty
Betty has published a new article: Keighley College reaches new level with new A Level provision 19 hours ago
Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working 19 hours 49 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page