Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy

@IepInfo  #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employability professionals already sold out

The IEP Summit, an entirely new event for the employability sector, is set for Thursday 5th March 2020. Sponsored by NCFE, the event is already sold out. It brings together over 70 senior professionals from the major providers and opinion-formers across the industry for networking, discussion and the sharing of good practice.  Attendees will learn from and debate with senior and key figures in the industry who will be offering their perceptions, insights and solutions to some of the challenges and priorities facing the employability sector now and over the next few years.
 
At the heart of the event our four keynote speakers will challenge the audience and prompt debate, looking at the issues affecting our society and addressing the emerging labour market and delivery challenges we face.
 
Tony Wilson FIEP, Director of the Institute for Employment Studies launches the event with his latest analysis of the UK labour market with particular emphasis on bringing economically “inactive” people back into the labour market. Ayden Sims MIEP, Business Development Director of Maximus will respond;
 
Tony’s opening session is then complemented by global expert on health and well-being in the workplace, Dr Kylie Henderson FIEP, Managing Director of The Better Health Generation Group bringing her in-depth perspective of developing disability services and assessment techniques from Australia. Chris Blackwell MIEP, CEO of Purpose Led Performance responds;

Professor Dan Finn MIEP, Professor of Social Inclusion at Portsmouth University drawing on his work with the World Bank, developing the international theme pointing out the global labour market challenges we face and examines how as a sector we might rise to them.  David Gallagher MIEP, CEO of NCFE responds.
 
Dr Jo Ingold FIEP, Associate Professor from Leeds University Business School then turns the debate towards the crucial role of employers, and how we can serve them better learning from best practice across the OECD.   Liz Sewell, Director of GRoW and former CEO of Gingerbread responds.
 
Scott Parkin FIEP, IEP Chief Executive said:

“It has long been an ambition of the IEP to create an event for senior professionals to come together for thought-provoking discussion and debate and to learn and share best practice with fellow colleagues.  The Summit will ensure the best opportunities for conversation between leaders, practitioners and influencers as well as strategic partners, government and public policy makers. It’s an opportunity for anyone who is passionate about employability and what it means not just for our sector but to the wider world, to deliver real social value.”
 
Sian Wilson MIEP, Executive Director for Customer and Commercial Strategy from sponsors NCFE said: 

“Our focus has always been on ensuring that relevant skills are being developed to support the future workforce. With the current economic climate and uncertainty on the post-Brexit labour and skills landscape, it is the employability sector at the coal face, helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy. We are pleased to be sponsoring the inaugural IEP Summit to address some of these key issues.”

