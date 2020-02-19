HTL is awarded the Bronze Award for the Employer Recognition Scheme

@HTL_Group are incredibly pleased to share that they have recently been granted the Bronze Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) ran by the Ministry of Defence.

In 2019 HTL Group welcomed inspirational military personnel from the Phoenix House Personnel Recovery Centre Catterick, North Yorkshire. Following a successful visit the previous two years, HTL opens its doors to provide an insight into civilian working life, explaining how many numerous skills are transferable and greatly assist during the transition from military service to a career outside of this.

Phoenix House offers the tools to help those who are leaving the military and each year, HTL has dedicated time to share industry knowledge, helping support each individual on their continuous career path.

Bronze Award

To be awarded the Bronze Award demonstrates HTL’s pledge to support the Armed Forces, including existing or prospective employees who are members of the community. A signed Armed Forces Covenant cements HTL’s dedication to promoting being armed forces-friendly and are open to employing Reservists, Armed Forces Veterans (including the wounded, injured and sick), Cadet Instructors and military spouses/partners.¹

Be a forces, friendly employer

HTL Group are proud to currently employ Armed Forces Veterans who offer vital knowledge and technical training support around the world. The controlled bolting experts, bring a variety of transferable skills and qualities to the civilian workplace that they developed throughout their military careers. Being flexible to the unique situations of the wider armed forces community ensures fair treatment to all who are involved.

Paul Storey, HTL Group Managing Director comments, “There are extraordinary talents and skills developed within the forces which are immensely transferable to civilian employment. It’s great to see the support that Phoenix House Recovery Centre provides for those leaving the military, and we enjoy welcoming the visitors each year.”

HTL pledged their support to the Armed Forces community through their covenant promise and is now recognised as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). HTL encourages employers to support defence and, hopefully, inspire other organisations to do the same.²

Businesses and charitable organisations who wish to demonstrate their support for the Armed Forces community can sign the Covenant.

HTL Group has strategically placed locations in Cramlington, Aberdeen, and Great Yarmouth ready to support the UK’s North Sea operations.



We offer Training Courses to upskill, transfer or gain qualifications, as well as supplying complete controlled bolting.



