Barnsley College Sport students score internship

Left to right – BA (Hons) Sport, Physical Education and Health students Katy Owen and Matthew Foster.

Two Barnsley College Higher Education Sport students have secured an internship with Yorkshire Sport Foundation after successfully pitching their satellite club ideas.

Students Katy Owen and Matthew Foster will combine their university-level studies with 10 hours per week internship with Yorkshire Sport Foundation.

Each student has been given a budget of £1,000 to help setup a satellite club, within either their college or the community they live in. Satellite clubs help bridge the gap between school, college and community sport.

Matthew said: “I’m looking to create a football satellite club in Barnsley, due to it being popular sport amongst 14 to 19 year olds. To keep the club sustainable I will look to train other students similar to me to run the training sessions.”

Katy added: “Studying at Barnsley College has prepared me for the process of gaining employment in the sport industry. The support I have received the tutors is immeasurable. Creating my own satellite club has provided me with time management, organisational and communication skills which I can use in the future.”

Debra Cummins, Development Manager for Children and Young People at Yorkshire Sport Foundation, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Katy and Matthew to gain real world experience that links to their studies, and provide more opportunities for people to be active in their college or community.

“Satellite clubs are designed so that they respond to the specific demands for sport from young people, and both are perfectly placed to engage with their peers and create opportunities to be active.”

