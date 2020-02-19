 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Interview guarantee for job seekers

Details
Hits: 230
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
People studying

A partnership between a regional training provider @phxtraining and Jobcentre Plus is guaranteeing job interviews for all learners on a new course.

Job hunters on the Fylde coast can guarantee themselves a job interview by completing a two-week training course in customer service.

The course, taking place at the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road in Blackpool, will focus on teaching communications and customer service skills vital for gaining work in the tourism, retail or leisure industry. In addition, leaners will gain advice and support in interview techniques and employers’ expectations from new workers.

The 10-day programme will run until Friday, March 7, and all learners will be guaranteed a job interview with a local employer at the end of the course.

Duncan Wilding, business manager for PHX Training, said: “No matter what your previous skills or experience are, our customer service training course can help you learn the skills necessary to be successful at a job interview and get employment ahead of the summer season.

“A job in customer service is never dull and now is the perfect time for job hunters to be securing work, as employers look to hire ahead of Easter and the tourism season. If customer service isn’t of interest, we also run courses in English and maths, business administration and retail to help with your job search.”

Joanne Wright, Employer Adviser at Jobcentre Plus, said: “Blackpool jobcentre has been working in partnership with PHX Training and local employers to deliver customer service sector based work academies.

“These training schemes which are employer supported enable customers to access specialist and professional support with employability skills in a variety of sectors. The customers are guaranteed an interview with the employer, with PHX Training supporting with the application and interview process.”

To book a place on the course, learners should call the PHX Training Blackpool office on 01253 291860.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

Advertisement

Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy and Cardiff blues - working together to keep talent local
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale Collegeâ€™s Rugby Academy @CAVC_Sport @CAVC is enteri
23 London charities share multi-million-pound investment pot
Sector News
23 London charities fighting inequality are in line for a Â£5m funding
Fika captures the University of Birmingham's MST4Life programme
Sector News
Emotional fitness app Fika has captured a mental skills training progr

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy and Cardiff blues - working together to keep talent local
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College’s Rugby Academy @CAVC_Sport @CAVC is enteri
23 London charities share multi-million-pound investment pot
Sector News
23 London charities fighting inequality are in line for a £5m funding
Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020
Sector News
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’
Fika captures the University of Birmingham's MST4Life programme
Sector News
Emotional fitness app Fika has captured a mental skills training progr
Which UK Universities Employ The Highest Number of Mental Health First Aiders?
Sector News
Going to university can be a challenging time for any student. The pre
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit
International adventurer Levison Wood inspires all at college talk
Sector News
Six-time best-selling author @Levisonwood (Levison Wood) visited the @
City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness
Sector News
Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday
Curriculum planning for apprenticeship standards – a free checklist
Sector News
@SDN_HQ launch a free Curriculum planning for apprenticeship standards
New immigration policy threatens to cut businesses off to vital skills
Sector News
The government has announced details of the immigration system that is
Less than half of part-timers think feedback is acted on by staff, but overall student satisfaction consistently high
Sector News
While overall course satisfaction is consistently high, part-time stud
Home Secretary Priti Patel talks visas, science and innovation at Imperial
Sector News
Home Secretary Priti Patel MP with Dr Colin Hale and students in the C

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page