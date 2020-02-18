 
Airline food documentary on Amazon Prime feature Kirklees College students

@flightfoodtrip has been released on @primevideouk with @inflightFeed and featuring @kirkleescollege students

The Inflight Food Trip is an Amazon Prime documentary following Instagram influencer, Nik Loukas around the globe as he visits airlines and inflight caterers to get the back story on how airline food is created. 

The stars of the show are the airlines who all present various stories and a unique perspective on food in the air to the viewers. Viewers get to discover what planning goes into airline meals and what it’s like to mass-produce quality food that is suitable for the air.

Filming for the series took place across the globe, with Nik and James Mellor from Rainbow Trout Films visiting Paris, Vienna, Athens, Riga, New York, Guangzhou, Istanbul, and Tokyo.

In episode one, the students at Kirklees College are featured as they demonstrate how they are learning how to prepare for a career in the travel industry. The crew filmed in the real aircraft training cabin within the college building in Huddersfield. Students and college tutor Nicola also spoke about their favourite airline food.

 The series starts out by celebrating the fact that airplane food is now officially 100 years old.  The first recorded flight was in October 1919 on a flight between London and Paris, when they served sandwiches.  During the series, Nik and James look at the science behind why airplane food can taste different, cabin air pressure, noise, and light, which all factor within this. The series challenges the myth that all airline food is bad.

“The filming was a challenge because we often found ourselves with limited time at airports, boarding flights and getting all the footage we needed. I love the fact that we cover a variety of airlines from around the world. Thank you also to the team at Kirklees College for their input and sharing their training facility with us” says James from Rainbow Trout Films.

The six-part series is called ‘The Inflight Food Trip - it’s not just plane food’ and there is further information available at inflightfoodtrip.com or on social media, @flightfoodtrip where there will be updates and details of how to watch the series on Amazon and other online platforms. 

 

 

Themed Learning Week Achieves National Status with Climate Change Debate
Sector News
On 10 February, students and staff up and down the country came togeth
Isle of Man to invest more than Â£500,000 in the Islandâ€™s young people through apprenticeships
Sector News
The Isle of Man Treasury Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, announced in tod
OfS approach to disruption caused by industrial action in colleges and universities
Sector News
In November 2019 @officestudents published details of our approach to

