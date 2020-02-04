 
Sixth formers at a Staffordshire School Celebrate Milestone Fundraising Record

Details
Students' substantial boost for charity

Sixth formers at a Staffordshire school are celebrating breaking a fundraising record that’s given a caring a charity a substantial boost.

In a longstanding annual tradition, which dates back two decades, teenagers at The Hart School’s Sixth Form in Rugeley organised a week of events to raise much needed funds for a local charity as part of its Raising and Giving, or RAG, week.

For the 20th anniversary of the event this year students ran a host of events from cake stalls, teacher karaoke and pie throwing at teachers to head shaves to raise an impressive £1,003 – the most ever raised in its history.

Money donated to Acorns Children’s Hospice

The record-breaking amount has now been donated to Acorns Children’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for life limited and life threatened children across the West Midlands, as well as support for their families.

The Hart School’s Assistant Principal Ben Brennan, who is also head of the Sixth Form, said: "The tradition of RAG week goes back to the Aelfgar Sixth Form, which is at least 20-years-old.

“We’re incredibly proud of the success that this year's RAG week has had – having raised the largest amount in its long history.

“The success is a testament to the innovative ideas and hard work that students put in to organise and run their fundraising events.”

Charity “thrilled” with “fantastic” fundraising boost

Zoe Baggott, Senior Manager for the area, and Events Manager at Acorns, said: “What a fantastic amount. It’s so great to see students getting involved with local good causes and supporting the work that goes on in their community.

“At Acorns, we rely on fundraising for the majority of the funds we need to provide our care for the children and families who need us. We’re always working to inspire a new generation of supporters, so we’re thrilled to receive this donation from The Hart School.

“Thank you to everyone who took part – you definitely put the fun in fundraising.”

