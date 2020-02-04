Skilltech Solutions to power City & Guilds End-point Assessment

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

City & Guilds has chosen Skilltech Solutions’ flagship product #EPA Pro to manage and deliver its End-point Assessment activity.

Launched in 2017 by Skilltech Solutions, EPA Pro streamlines the entire End-point Assessment (EPA) process from registration to certification. It was developed to reduce the administrative burden of EPA, allowing providers, employers, and apprentices to share information and review progress in real time.

David Phillips, City & Guilds (Interim) Managing Director said:

“We’re delighted to announce that City & Guilds and ILM have entered into a new partnership with Skilltech to rollout the EPA Pro platform to support our EPA centres.

“Adopting EPA Pro will enable us to enhance our registration and booking process for our customers by aligning with a platform that simplifies the user experience in our EPA service delivery.”

EPA Pro was created to meet the growing need of EPA Organisations for an efficient EPA management tool. It includes customisable gateway specifications and ESFA integration for efficient certification.

Managing Director of Skilltech Solutions Ian Jarvis said:

“Skilltech Solutions is delighted that City & Guilds has chosen EPA Pro to manage their End-point Assessment business.

“We are confident that our collaborative approach and innovative solutions will deliver operational efficiencies and improved service for their customers.

“Winning such a prestigious client and a number of recent contract renewals reinforces EPA Pro’s position as the best choice for End-point Assessment Organisations.”

Skilltech Solutions specialises in developing technology for the education and training sector and is part of the Lifetime Training Group.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Students' substantial boost for charitySixth formers at a Staffordshir Sector News @NewhamCollege, one of the UKâ€™s largest further education colleges, Sector News UK A Levels versus International A LevelsStudents often ask us what th