 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Skilltech Solutions to power City & Guilds End-point Assessment

Details
Hits: 137
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

City & Guilds has chosen Skilltech Solutions’ flagship product #EPA Pro to manage and deliver its End-point Assessment activity.

Launched in 2017 by Skilltech Solutions, EPA Pro streamlines the entire End-point Assessment (EPA) process from registration to certification. It was developed to reduce the administrative burden of EPA, allowing providers, employers, and apprentices to share information and review progress in real time.

David Phillips, City & Guilds (Interim) Managing Director said:

“We’re delighted to announce that City & Guilds and ILM have entered into a new partnership with Skilltech to rollout the EPA Pro platform to support our EPA centres. 

“Adopting EPA Pro will enable us to enhance our registration and booking process for our customers by aligning with a platform that simplifies the user experience in our EPA service delivery.”

EPA Pro was created to meet the growing need of EPA Organisations for an efficient EPA management tool. It includes customisable gateway specifications and ESFA integration for efficient certification.

Managing Director of Skilltech Solutions Ian Jarvis said:

“Skilltech Solutions is delighted that City & Guilds has chosen EPA Pro to manage their End-point Assessment business. 

“We are confident that our collaborative approach and innovative solutions will deliver operational efficiencies and improved service for their customers.

“Winning such a prestigious client and a number of recent contract renewals reinforces EPA Pro’s position as the best choice for End-point Assessment Organisations.”

Skilltech Solutions specialises in developing technology for the education and training sector and is part of the Lifetime Training Group. 

Advertisement

Sixth formers at a Staffordshire School Celebrate Milestone Fundraising Record
Sector News
Students' substantial boost for charitySixth formers at a Staffordshir
Newham College is awarded Investors in People Gold accreditation
Sector News
@NewhamCollege, one of the UKâ€™s largest further education colleges,
What the difference is between UK A Levels and International A Levels?
Sector News
UK A Levels versus International A LevelsStudents often ask us what th

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sixth formers at a Staffordshire School Celebrate Milestone Fundraising Record
Sector News
Students' substantial boost for charitySixth formers at a Staffordshir
CT Skills kick start #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with their annual 'Made in the Midlands' apprenticeship awards ceremony
Sector News
#NAW2020 - @CTSkills celebrates the success of their annual #apprentic
Newham College is awarded Investors in People Gold accreditation
Sector News
@NewhamCollege, one of the UK’s largest further education colleges,
What the difference is between UK A Levels and International A Levels?
Sector News
UK A Levels versus International A LevelsStudents often ask us what th
Training helps improves efficiency for County Durham
Sector News
Nationally recognised training provider has helped a council with its
Hartlepool Beauty Academy reopens after heartbreaking fire
Sector News
11-month-old Beauty Academy, engulfed in flames on bonfire night, reop
My Saturday job turned into an award-winning apprenticeship
Sector News
To mark #NationalApprenticeshipWeek Jasmine, from Stoke-on-Trent, is s
Fareham College becomes first FE partner of Venturefest South
Sector News
#VFS20 - @FarehamCollege trailblazes new opportunities for students by
All Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships Launches Parliamentary Toolkit
Sector News
#NAW2020 - The APPG on Apprenticeships, has today, Tuesday 4 February,
College directors prove that Apprenticeships are a route to the top!
Sector News
Two directors at Stoke on Trent College have told how they started the
ERSA and Leeds University Business School announce new project for employability and skills
Sector News
ERSA is delighted to announce a new research project in partnership wi
Dublin City University launches first FinTech microcredential with FutureLearn
Sector News
@DublinCityUni unveils new approach to online #upskilling in response

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page