Newham College is awarded Investors in People Gold accreditation

@NewhamCollege, one of the UK’s largest further education colleges, is delighted to have been awarded the Investors in People Gold accreditation.

Only 17% of accredited organisations achieve Gold and Newham College is amongst the highest performing general Further Education colleges in London. With the latest figures showing that students achieved a 95.3% overall pass rate on courses studied, the College has a lot of be proud of.

The Investors in People Gold accreditation demonstrates that the College does far more than just have policies in place. It shows that everyone in the organisation takes ownership for making them come to life.

Winning the Gold accreditation shows that the College cares about people and actively trying to make work better. Organisations that meet the world-recognised Investors in People Standard reflect the very best in people management excellence.

From what the College’s staff expressed and what was observed, it’s clear that a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement remains Newham College’s priority.

Of the 200 employees that took part in the survey, 93% said that their role enables them to work well with others, 90% stated that they look for improvement ideas from their colleagues and 88% said that their behaviour reflects the college’s values and that they share the college’s values.

Commenting on the award, Paul Stephen, Newham College Principal & Chief Executive said:

“We’re extremely proud of this achievement, which has only been made possible through the efforts of all the colleagues in our business. It points to our continuing efforts to make Newham College a great place to work and a great employer that not only values their people but understands that’s what drives their success.”

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

“We’d like to congratulate Newham College. Gold accreditation on We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Newham College in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

