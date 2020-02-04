 
Three winners of Stationers’ Foundation postgraduate bursaries funded by The Printing Charity

Three postgraduate students, Michael Bromley, Peter Friend, and Aimée Smith are being helped to fund their Masters’ degrees with bursaries of up to £6,000 each awarded by the Stationers’ Foundation and funded by The @PrintingCharity. 

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s Chief Executive, says: “Congratulations to Michael, Peter, and Aimée, who impressed the interview panel with their enthusiasm for their chosen course and how a bursary would make such a difference to their career aspirations.”

As part of its partnership work supporting sector-specific training initiatives, The Printing Charity funds three of the 12 postgraduate bursaries awarded by the Stationers’ Foundation annually to help young people on MA and MSc courses leading to a career in the communications and content industries. 

Nicholas Brealey, the Stationers’ Foundation trustee responsible for the bursary programme, says: “Funding partnerships like this one with The Printing Charity enable the Foundation, the charitable arm of the Stationers’ Company, to help young people enter and progress in careers ranging from publishing, digital media, and packaging to conservation and information management.”

Michael Bromley, who is studying for a BPIF MSc in Management at the University of South Wales, says: “It’s an honour to be selected for a postgraduate bursary. It’s been a long-term ambition of mine to obtain a Master’s and it wouldn’t have been possible to undertake this course without this bursary.”

Studying for an MA in Digital Media at Goldsmiths, University of London, Peter Friend says: "The bursary award has enabled me to follow a new pathway in life, not only enriching my career, but also passing that knowledge on to the students I work with, pushing my practice and theirs to a new level."

Aimée Smith, who is studying for an MA in Publishing at Anglia Ruskin University, says: “I am so grateful to have received this bursary. My Master's has already opened an opportunity to a promising career that could only have been possible with the support given by The Printing Charity and the Stationers’ Foundation."

