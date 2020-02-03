 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Are you the next Yasmin? The hunt for Plymouth’s star #apprentice begins!

Details
Hits: 272
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

The search for Plymouth’s next star apprentice has begun – where one lucky winner will be handpicked for a career at one of the region’s most progressive companies. City College Plymouth and Portcullis Legals have teamed up to launch the city’s version of The Apprentice in time for National Apprenticeship Week, which starts on Monday.

Four candidates will be chosen to take part in six weeks of tasks, working with some of the most renowned organisations in the region. They will then go before a panel of judges, where one will be chosen for an Apprenticeship at Portcullis Legals, supported by City College Plymouth.

The sought-after job will include working a four-day week at Portcullis, which made international headlines when it switched to the new working pattern in 2019. The role comes with a host of other benefits, including a company laptop, £500 of travel costs and the promise of a long-term career in a close-knit team.

The three remaining candidates will stand an excellent chance of being picked for a choice Apprenticeship at another organisation.

The two previous apprentices at Portcullis - which has been providing estate planning services for more than 30 years - are now an integral part of the team. Morgan Ingram started six years ago and Yasmin Serter began in 2017. The challenge for Managing Director Trevor Worth is to ‘find the next Yasmin’.

Trevor said: “We had huge success with our previous apprentices from the College and with a host of new initiatives launching this year, we’re in need of more support.

“The new position of Business Administration Apprentice will be created at one of the region’s most innovative firms – so we’ve planned this innovative selection process to match. We think the candidates will learn a remarkable amount over the six weeks and it will prove to be a hugely enriching experience for them. Good luck to all the candidates!”

Those interested are being asked to register their interest via either the City College Plymouth or Portcullis website. They’ll need to prepare a maximum of 300 words describing why they think they should be chosen for the project and submit their entry to one of the websites. The deadline for entries is Friday 28 February. 

Pauline Hands, Director of Marketing, Business Engagement and Apprenticeships at City College Plymouth, said: “Our partnership with Trevor and Portcullis Legals has presented some truly exceptional opportunities for Apprenticeships in the past and we’re extremely excited to be launching this scheme.

Advertisement

Local Apprentices Aim For National Finals In New Hair Competition
Sector News
Two local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College
Apprenticeships beat university as a route into project management
Sector News
According to a @MumsnetTowers poll published today (3 Feb) to mark the
10 things that need to change to create a skills and training system that works for all
Sector News
Devolution must be central to new government's #skills and #training a

“The candidates involved are set to get a remarkable education in how different workplaces operate, while picking up vital skills with the College for their future careers. 

“National Apprenticeship Week showcases the extraordinary work that goes on between employers and the College to provide an excellent pathway into long-lasting careers with local businesses and organisations. Our Apprenticeship programme is rated Outstanding by Ofsted, so the candidates will be experiencing a valuable way to earn, learn and gain qualifications.

“This new initiative fits that ethos perfectly with our Apprenticeship offer and is a brilliant way to launch National Apprenticeship Week.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College
Sector News
Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College to pr
Apprenticeships bringing diversity to Colliers International
Sector News
The HR Director at Colliers International UK has highlighted how #appr
Local Apprentices Aim For National Finals In New Hair Competition
Sector News
Two local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College
Apprenticeships beat university as a route into project management
Sector News
According to a @MumsnetTowers poll published today (3 Feb) to mark the
10 things that need to change to create a skills and training system that works for all
Sector News
Devolution must be central to new government's #skills and #training a
Derby Construction Boss Set To Boost Apprenticeships into 2020
Sector News
A Derby-based construction boss has declared that 22 percent of his wo
Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank
Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities
Sector News
Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworksDo you w
Derby IT Firm Celebrates Apprenticeship Success As Academy Reaches Its First Year
Sector News
A Derby-based IT solutions firm, is celebrating the first year of its
Union announces 14 strike days at 74 UK universities in February and March
Sector News
Seventy-four UK universities* will be hit with 14 days of strike actio
Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships
Sector News
Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW
A ‘top down’ culture of lifelong learning is key to success in the digital age
Sector News
DIGITALLY- SAVVY BOARDS POWERING GROWTHDigital transformation needs to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Tina Clough
Tina Clough has published a new article: Derby IT Firm Celebrates Apprenticeship Success As Academy Reaches Its First Year 13 hours 11 minutes ago
Tina Clough
Tina Clough has published a new article: Derby Construction Boss Set To Boost Apprenticeships into 2020 13 hours 12 minutes ago
Paul King
Paul King has published a new article: International training firm launches Quality Apprenticeships 13 hours 14 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page