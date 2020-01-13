 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Survey on teacher preparedness for new Relationships and Sex Education

Details
Hits: 255
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

Today’s Education in the Media looks at a survey carried out by Bett, The British Educational Training and Technology show, on teacher preparedness for the new Relationships and Sex Education curriculum.

Survey on Relationships and Sex Education

In December 2019, Bett, the British Educational Training and Technology show, ran a survey through the Teacher Tapp app on teacher preparedness ahead of the introduction of compulsory relationships education for all primary pupils and compulsory relationships and sex education (RSE) for all secondary pupils.

The survey found that 46% of primary school teachers do not feel prepared to cover the RSE requirements, compared to 39% of secondary school teachers.

The Daily Express, Daily Star and The Sun all report on the survey and run short pieces, focusing on the main finding that two thirds of teachers feel under prepared to cover RSE.

The department is committed to supporting schools to deliver high quality teaching of these subjects, and is working with expert organisations, schools and teachers to develop a package of support.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

Schools and teachers will be able to access a central programme of support, including online materials and resources, to make sure they can confidently deliver these new subjects when they become compulsory in September.

We also have more than 1,000 early adopter schools who started teaching the subjects from last September, to help them learn lessons and share good practice.

Advertisement

Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily

You may also be interested in these articles:

Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
PHX Training help Shireen overcome language barrier to secure work
Sector News
A teenager who moved to Cumbria from war-torn Syria has secured hersel
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily
New skills centres launched by WCG
Sector News
A leading college group is helping businesses to future-proof their wo
The Enterprise Hub Business group could have a 'Mutiny' on its hands in 2020
Sector News
A LEADING support organisation aimed at would-be entrepreneurs and gra
Prime Minister must now keep his promise to protect Erasmus
Sector News
@BorisJohnson must now keep his promise to protect #ErasmusIn response
National Society of Apprentices, Young Women’s Trust and The Apprentice Voice response to the Apprentice Pay Survey 2018/19
Sector News
The 2018/19 Apprenticeship Pay Survey is unfortunately a familiar read
QUBE LEARNING LAUNCHES QUBE VISION
Sector News
Affordable and accessible on-the-go training platform introduced by le
Minister focuses on early learning and childcare during Borders College visit
Sector News
The Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP visited Bord
Cambridge Regional College Students encouraged to reach their full potential thanks to two inspirational events
Sector News
Students have been learning about the world of work, thanks to staff a
INITIATE aims to drive educational and industrial innovation by encouraging cross-discipline interactions and facilitating academic-industry cooperation
Sector News
INITIATE internet research project calls for collaborationUnderstandin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page