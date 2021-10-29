This consultation has concluded

From May 2019 to July 2019, the Department for Education consulted on the proposed subject content for new digital Functional Skills Qualifications (FSQs).

The consultation received 33 responses. This included responses from:

  • education institutions
  • awarding organisations
  • industry
  • practitioners
  • representative bodies

The consultation response:

  • sets out the feedback received
  • explains the changes made
  • explains decisions taken to finalise the subject content

Full details of the changes made to the consultation are in Annex B of the consultation response.

The subject content for digital Functional Skills qualifications is also available.

Original consultation

Summary

We are seeking views on proposed subject content for new digital functional skills qualifications.

This consultation was held on another website.

Consultation description

The government is reforming functional skills qualifications to improve their relevance and content, and to build their recognition and credibility in the labour market.

The consultation document asks questions on the proposed content for new digital functional skills qualifications. These will replace ICT functional skills qualifications from 2021.

Ofqual, the examinations regulator, is also consulting on revised regulatory requirements for digital functional skills qualifications.

Published 16 May 2019
Last updated 29 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added the 'Subject content for digital Functional Skills qualifications: government consultation response' and equality impact assessment.

  2. First published.

