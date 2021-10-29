Research on the experiences of children and parents from the study of early education and development (SEED) longitudinal study during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Study of early education and development (SEED): Findings from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) follow-up

This research is part of the longitudinal study of early education and development (SEED).

The report explores:

  • children’s schooling during the COVID-19 related restrictions from March to October 2020, including school attendance, remote education and additional tuition
  • children’s health, special educational needs, health behaviours and socialisation and parents’ mental health during the pandemic
  • the changes in children’s socio-emotional development since the age of 4 years old and explores how these relate to their educational experiences, the early years home environment, parenting styles, and specific experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • the degree of closeness in child-parent relationships during the pandemic
Published 29 October 2021