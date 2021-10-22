 
Academy honours Prince Philip's impact to advance engineering

The Royal Academy of Engineering has formally announced the creation of the Prince Philip Fund, established in memory of its Senior Fellow, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Fund was announced on 21 October at the Academy’s London premises Prince Philip House in the presence of Royal Fellow HRH The Princess Royal, together with Academy President Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE and Chief Executive Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, at a reception held to commemorate HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and his immeasurable contribution to the Royal Academy of Engineering and the engineering profession.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says:

“HRH The Duke of Edinburgh worked tirelessly to support the Academy from its inception in 1976 as the Fellowship of Engineering. The Academy will always be indebted to Prince Philip for his passion, support and advocacy for engineering, which enabled us to grow and thrive as a leading national Academy delivering impact and value through engineering excellence and expertise.

“As we approach our first half-century, I am delighted that we are able to mark our Senior Fellow’s extraordinary contribution by creating the Prince Philip Fund, to enable our Fellows and partners to create an enduring legacy that reflects his passion for engineering and his desire to inspire others to pursue engineering as a profession.”

