Details for schools, academy trusts and local authorities on the expectations and conditions attached to school-led tutoring funding.

School-led tutoring: conditions of grant

School-led tutoring: allocations

School-led tutoring: guidance on using the tracker and calculator tool

School-led tutoring grant: tracker and calculator tool

Details

The National Tutoring Programme (NTP) helps support disadvantaged and vulnerable pupils from year 1 to year 11 to catch-up on missed education due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

School-led tutoring is one route of the NTP. State-funded schools and academy trusts, with pupils eligible for pupil premium, receive a ring-fenced grant to source their own tutoring provision to support catch-up.

This guidance is for school leaders, school staff and governing bodies in eligible schools and academy trusts, as well as local authorities.

It includes information on:

  • eligibility
  • what the funding can be spent on
  • funding allocations
  • subsidies and school contributions
  • payment schedules
  • data requirements
  • overpayments
  • specific conditions for local authorities

The school-led tutoring tracker and calculator tool has been designed to help schools keep track of the data they need throughout the academic year, so they have the information to hand to complete the school-led tutoring: year-end statement.

This tracker and calculator tool is voluntary and schools are not obligated to use it.

You can read more about how to access, plan and deliver school-led tutoring.

You can access more information about the National Tutoring Programme.

View the allocations to find out how much each institution has been allocated.

Published 2 September 2021
Last updated 21 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include guidance on the school-led tutoring tracker and calculator tool.

  2. We've published the school led tutoring allocations.

  3. First published.

