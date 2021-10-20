Published conditions of grant for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

Applies to England

School staff instructor (SSI) funding grant: FE colleges conditions of grant 2021 to 2022

School staff instructor (SSI) funding grant: academies conditions of grant 2021 to 2022

School staff instructor (SSI) funding grant: local authority and maintained schools conditions of grant 2021 to 2022

Conditions of grant

Academies, maintained schools, FE institutions and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant documents.

Resources
