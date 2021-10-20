Report on findings from a review of the Department for Education (DfE) funded adoption support fund (ASF) COVID-19 scheme.

Applies to England

Review of the adoption support fund COVID-19 scheme

The COVID-19 scheme provided emergency funding to regional adoption agencies (RAAs) and local authorities to support children who had left care either through adoption or with a special guardianship order (SGO), and their families, to meet needs arising from the pandemic.

The findings in this report cover:

  • the need for support during the pandemic
  • the impact of the COVID-19 scheme on children and families
  • the operation of and learning from the scheme from the perspectives of RAAs, local authorities and providers
Published 20 October 2021