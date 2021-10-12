Find out how to register with Ofsted as a nanny, and what you will need to tell us about.

As a registered nanny, you can look after the children from 1 or 2 families at the same time. This will take place in one of those families’ homes.

If you register with Ofsted, your employers might be able to get Tax-Free Childcare.

Start working as a registered nanny

You can apply to register as a nanny with Ofsted, including as an au pair, if you want to look after other people’s children in their home.

Running your business

As a registered nanny, you must report to Ofsted any significant events affecting your childcare within 14 days.

Making payments to Ofsted

You will need to maintain your Ofsted registration with an annual fee.

