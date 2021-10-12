Find out how to register with Ofsted as a nursery or other daycare, and what you will need to tell us about.

Start a nursery or other daycare business

You will need to apply to register with Ofsted as a daycare if you will be looking after children aged up to the 31 August following their fifth birthday and you will be doing this in either:

  • a location other than in someone’s home
  • someone’s home where 4 or more adults will be working with the children at the same time

Certain other people involved in your daycare will also need to apply to Ofsted themselves as part of your application to register.

Running a nursery or other daycare

As a nursery or other daycare, you must report to Ofsted any significant events affecting your childcare within 14 days.

Changes to a nursery or other daycare

You must tell Ofsted about changes to those responsible for your daycare organisation.

If the childcare takes place in someone’s home, you must tell Ofsted about any changes to who is living or working there.

Anyone you have to tell us about must also apply to join your registration.

Making payments to Ofsted

You will need to maintain your Ofsted registration with an annual fee.

Ernest Bevin College: 12 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Ernest
Case studies on post-16 transition
Resources
Best practice examples of transition support for year 11 students in a
Civil Society Minister's speech to NPC 2021 Conference
Resources
Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport, Tourism and Civil Society, addre

Published 12 October 2021 Contents