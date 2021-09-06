Additional funding in the 2021 to 2022 academic year to support schools with education recovery following COVID-19.

This guidance is for:

  • school leaders and teachers
  • governors and academy trustees
  • virtual school heads

It applies to:

  • local-authority-maintained schools
  • academies
  • non-maintained special schools
  • independent special schools

The recovery premium funding is additional funding for eligible schools in the 2021 to 2022 academic year. It is based on pupil premium eligibility to provide further support to disadvantaged pupils.

This guidance outlines:

  • eligibility criteria
  • funding details
  • how you should use the funding
  • reporting and accountability requirements
Published 6 September 2021