Guidance for Ofsted inspectors to use when inspecting safeguarding under the education inspection framework.

Documents

Inspecting safeguarding in early years, education and skills

HTML

Details

The guidance sets out what inspectors must consider when inspecting safeguarding. It outlines the evidence that inspectors will look for during inspections and sets out the judgements they will make.

It needs to be read alongside the education inspection framework (EIF) guidance.

For further reading, see Ofsted’s safeguarding policy.

Published 2 September 2019
Last updated 24 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. A new section has been added to the policy about Ofsted’s review of sexual abuse in schools and colleges and there are further references throughout the guidance outlining expectations of providers. Updates throughout to align with the Department of Education's updated guidance ‘Keeping children safe in education’.

  2. First published.

    British Embassy Turkey launches Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS) fellowships 2021 to 2022
    Resources
    EnglishTÃ¼rkÃ§eChevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship
    More than 1,300 VTQ penalties issued in 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    1,381 malpractice cases among more than one million awards, Ofqual rep
    Higher Technical Qualifications - cycle two public consultation
    Resources
    IntroductionWe are seeking your views on the qualifications submitted