The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Parmiter’s School.

ADA3759: Parmiter’s School

PDF, 213KB, 11 pages

Decision reference: ADA3759

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - partially upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Hertfordshire County Council

Admission authority: Parmiter’s School - single trust

Published 23 August 2021