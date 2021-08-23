The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Bow Brickhill CofE Primary School.

Documents

VAR2173: Bow Brickhill CofE Primary School

PDF, 451KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2173

Type of decision: variation of admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Milton Keynes Council

Admission authority: The governing board of Bow Brickhill CofE Primary School

Published 23 August 2021