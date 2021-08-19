Information for local authorities and institutions about high needs funding arrangements for the 2022 to 2023 financial and academic year.

High needs funding: 2022 to 2023 operational guidance

Operational guide

Read the operational guide to:

  • find out how the high needs funding streams work for all types of provision
  • help local authorities plan their 2022 to 2023 financial year high needs funding
  • help institutions and providers plan their 2022 to 2023 academic year

Further information

Read the schools operational guide: 2022 to 2023 to help plan the local implementation of the funding system for the 2022 to 2023 financial year.

Read the high needs funding 2021 to 2022: operational guide for information about the 2021 to 2022 academic and financial year funding arrangements.

You can read the national funding formula for schools and high needs for further details of the NFF funding system for 2022 to 2023.

View the provisional national funding formula allocation tables for schools, high needs and central school services blocks for 2022 to 2023.

Published 19 August 2021