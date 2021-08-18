Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 18 August 2021

ESFA Update academies: 18 August 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 18 August 2021

Higher education provider estates management data UK: 2019 to 2020
Higher education provider estates management data UK: 2019 to 2020
High needs funding arrangements: 2022 to 2023
High needs funding arrangements: 2022 to 2023
Apprenticeships: recognition of prior learning
Apprenticeships: recognition of prior learning

Information for further education

Actionapprentice email addresses required from 26 August
Actionapprenticeships ‘Fire It Up’ campaign – removal of advert and music track
Reminderincentive payment for hiring a new apprentice
Reminderapplications remain open for Education and Training Foundation (ETF) professional development programmes for mentors
InformationRegister of Apprenticeship Training Providers: market entry process for identified gaps in provision
Informationtraineeship in-year growth for 2021 to 2022
Informationnew data upload facility to the ‘Publish to the course directory’ platform
Informationdomestic abuse statutory guidance consultation launched
Informationlaunch of applications for EdTech mentoring and coaching development grants
Informationpost-16 monitoring plan for the 2021 to 2022 funding year
Your feedbackimproving your experience using ESFA digital forms
Informationstreamlined energy and carbon reporting for college corporations

Information for academies

Informationacademies accounts return 2020 to 2021 - updates and additional information requirements document
Your feedbackview my financial insights – research with alternative provision providers
Informationdomestic abuse statutory guidance consultation launched
Informationpost-16 monitoring plan for the 2021 to 2022 funding year

Information for local authorities

Reminderpost-16 funding from ESFA 2020 to 2021 - Chief Finance Officers Certification
Your feedbackview my financial insights – research with alternative provision providers
Informationdomestic abuse statutory guidance consultation launched
Informationpost-16 monitoring plan for the 2021 to 2022 funding year
Published 18 August 2021