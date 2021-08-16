Suspending a childcare provider

Information for providers, parents and carers about what happens when we suspend a childcare provider’s registration.

This guidance for providers, parents and carers explains how Ofsted approaches the suspension of a childcare provider’s registration.

Sometimes Ofsted needs to suspend a childcare provider’s registration if it believes a child or children may be at risk of harm. This does not always mean that the provider has done something wrong, but it does allow Ofsted time to look into its concerns or give it or the provider time to take steps to reduce or remove any possible risk.

Published 14 August 2012
Last updated 16 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated links to legislation and other published guidance documents.

  2. First published.

