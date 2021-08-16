 
New data upload facility on 'Publish to the course directory'

Details
After feedback from users, the National Careers Service has made it easier to upload and update large amounts on information on the platform

The National Careers Service has listened to feedback from providers and introduced a brand-new feature that makes it simpler to upload and update large amounts of information on the ‘Publish to the course directory’ platform.

The new data upload facility enables providers to import course, apprenticeship and venue data more easily, and presents a great opportunity for providers to review their information and ensure it is as accurate as possible for potential learners to access.

The benefits of the new feature include:

  • a simple, step-by-step procedure that tells you where you are in the process.
  • provides feedback on the success of the import, and clearly explains where errors exist and how these can be resolved.
  • enables users to make corrections online during the upload process.
  • greater capacity to upload more information in one go.

To showcase the feature in action, the National Careers Service will be delivering a series of instructional webinars to demonstrate how it works and take users through the process to enable providers to make use of the new data upload feature.

To sign up, simply follow one of the appropriate links below:

