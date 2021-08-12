41 Malaysians have been awarded the UK government’s prestigious Chevening scholarship to pursue their postgraduate studies in the UK in the 2021/22 academic year.
This includes one Malaysian who received a Chevening Fellowship to complete a short course at the Oxford Centre of Islamic Students.
The Chevening award is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded and administered by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. This is complemented by generous sponsorships by Malaysian corporate partners including CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, Yayasan Khazanah and the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation. British universities are also providing additional funding in support of the Chevening programme.
His Excellency Charles Hay MVO, British High Commissioner to Malaysia, hosted a virtual pre-departure session for the scholars today. He said:
A British education is undeniably world class and is very much sought after. I am pleased to see that the global pandemic did not stop 41 of Malaysia’s brightest from their quest for academic excellence, as well as the valuable experience and exposure that comes with studying in the UK.
He assured the Chevening scholars and all Malaysian students planning to further their studies in the UK:
Universities are prepared to deliver high-quality teaching, in line with the government’s guidance to ensure that all students are safe and supported. Many UK universities will adopt a ‘hybrid approach’ to teaching, with many classes taught in person but with some elements remaining online.
The High Commissioner also said that the new Chevening application cycle is now open. Malaysians who wish to get a scholarship to pursue a post-graduate degree in the UK should apply before the deadline on 3 November 2021. More information is available on the Chevening website.
The current batch of scholars will be heading to the UK as early as September this year to pursue a wide range of postgraduate programmes at top UK universities, including subjects such as climate change, law, human rights, public policy, and public health.
Scholar Muaz Bin Mohd Hasnol who will be attending Imperial College London to study MSc Climate Change, Management & Finance said:
I am thrilled to be selected as a Chevening scholar as it allows me to be part of a global network dedicated to bringing impactful changes. The interdisciplinary nature of the course I chose will allow me to develop an in-depth understanding of the science, policies, climate finance and technologies required by businesses to combat climate change. Thanks to Chevening, I will have access to world class education at the Imperial College, taught by renowned climate scientists such as Dr Joeri Rogelj, the lead author of the IPCC 1.5C report! Moreover, I am excited to be in the UK at when the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 takes place in Glasgow, a summit I hope to attend and be a part of. With the unique networking and learning opportunities available, it will no doubt add to my unique and exciting Chevening experience.
Sarawakian scholar Elizabeth Kay Nyigor said:
I am pursuing a Masters in Law in Technology, Media and Telecommunications at Queen Mary University of London because it’ll help me better understand how laws, regulations and policies affect this rapidly evolving industry. I am a strong believer in the powerful impact technology and communications has on a country’s progress. I am very grateful to have been awarded the prestigious Chevening scholarship which I am certain will unlock many doors. I pledge to encourage more young Malaysians to apply, especially young women from my home state of Sarawak because there are many potential leaders who will benefit from the Chevening platform.
Scholar Siva Nagappan Visvesvaran who will be attending the University of Cambridge to study MPhil in Engineering for Sustainable Development said:
It has always been a lifelong dream of mine to study at Cambridge University. The Chevening Scholarship has not only given me this opportunity to study at one of the prestigious university in the world, but it has connected me with professionals and academicians who were previous Cheveners. I hope that I can make use of the knowledge and experience to collaborate with people to come up with meaningful projects and initiatives to help Malaysians live sustainable lives.
Sabahan scholar Rebecca Marie Tanduba who will be attending Cardiff University to study MA Architectural Design said:
Being selected as a Chevening scholar still feels surreal to me, but I am so grateful to be given this opportunity to grow professionally. The added bonus of the scholarship’s platform and broad community will doubtlessly make my academic journey all the more enriching. I look forward to endeavouring in the opportunities present in the UK that I can bring back to my home and support my ambition for a better urban landscape.
Malaysia is the second largest recipient of Chevening awards in ASEAN and there are already over 1,700 members of the Chevening alumni in Malaysia.Published 12 August 2021