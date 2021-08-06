This self-assessment checklist helps academy trusts check they are managing resources effectively and identify any adjustments they need to make.

Submit your checklist

The deadline for academy trusts to submit their 2020 to 2021 checklist was 15 April 2021. Checklists should have been returned through the online form.

The checklist for 2021 to 2022 will be available in January 2022. The deadline for academy trusts to submit their checklist will be in spring 2022.

Overview

All academy trusts which have an open academy have to complete the self-assessment checklist each year.

The checklist helps governing bodies and trust boards to:

  • check they have appropriate financial management and governance arrangements
  • check they are meeting the right standards to achieve a good level of financial health and resource management
  • identify areas for change to make sure resources are used to support high-quality teaching and the best education outcomes for pupils

This is an update to the school resource management self-assessment tool (SRMSAT), which previously consisted of the self-assessment checklist and dashboard. The self-assessment dashboard has been moved to the benchmarking website.

Who needs to complete the self-assessment checklist

All academy trusts that had an open academy on 31 December 2020 should have completed and submitted the self-assessment tool checklist for 2020 to 2021. Use the checklist online form to submit your return for 2020 to 2021.

All academy trusts which have an open academy on 31 December 2021 will have to complete and submit a 2021 to 2022 self-assessment checklist.

Local authority maintained schools should use the schools financial value standard.

Complete your checklist

The checklist covers 6 areas:

  • governance
  • trust strategy
  • setting the annual budget
  • staffing
  • value for money
  • protecting the public purse

As you’re completing your self-assessment checklist, you may find it useful to refer to:

Self-assessment dashboard

To help complete your checklist, a self-assessment dashboard is available for your school(s).

The dashboard provides red, amber or green (RAG) ratings against a school’s data that indicates how its spending and characteristics compare with similar schools or nationally recognised bandings and recommendations.

Find your self-assessment dashboard

  1. Search for your school(s) on the schools financial benchmarking website.

  2. Click on ‘start a comparison’.

  3. Click on ‘self-assessment dashboard’.

Self-assessment dashboard guidance is available if you need help using your dashboard.

Contact us

Send feedback on the tool to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

If you’d like to receive occasional updates from the DfE on school resource management, sign up to our school business professional contact list.

