Vocational and Technical Qualifications will be based on exams and other assessments

Arrangements for exams and other assessments for Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs) in 2021 to 22 have been confirmed following a public consultation held by the Department for Education and Ofqual.

We have today (Friday 6 August) published the outcome of the consultation launched by Ofqual jointly with the department on 12 July 2021: Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of Vocational and Technical Qualifications and Other General Qualifications in 2021 and 2022.

Following analysis of the consultation responses, the department has confirmed its policy position that exams and other assessments should go ahead in 2021 to 22. Some adaptations will be allowed to account for any further pandemic-related disruption and to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on learning.

The department has confirmed the permitted scope of adaptations for Functional Skills Qualifications (FSQs), T Levels and VTQs approved for inclusion in performance tables.

The two-week VTQ consultation received 259 responses. Following analysis, we have decided to go ahead with the consultation proposals to make minor changes to our regulatory framework (the VCRF).

These changes will mean that qualifications can no longer be awarded based on teacher-assessed grades, as some were this summer because of the pandemic.

All qualifications taken after 1 September will be awarded based on evidence from exams and other assessments. Awarding organisations will be permitted to adapt their assessments and qualifications to free up time for teaching and learning and to build in resilience in case of any further disruption.

The department and Ofqual will also work together to plan any contingency arrangements should the public health situation worsen.

The complete consultation outcome and decisions documents are available on the consultation webpage.

Published 6 August 2021