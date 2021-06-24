Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

Documents

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): conditions of grant 2021 to 2022

HTML

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): provisional allocations for 2021 to 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.73MB

Details

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) provides funding for all government funded schools to offer free school meals to pupils in reception, year 1, and year 2.

Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant.

Published allocations

The allocations spreadsheet contains provisional revenue funding allocations for the 2021 to 2022 academic year for each school, based on the January 2021 school census.

Final allocations for the 2020 to 2021 academic year are also included.

Further information

You can read more about pre-16 schools funding.

