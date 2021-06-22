Guidance for customers who wish to make an appeal against a decision made by Student Finance England. Includes the 'how to appeal' guide and the appeals form.

Documents

How to appeal

HTML

Student Finance England - appeals form

PDF, 35.3KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

An appeal is a formal request to Student Finance England asking them to review a decision about whether you can get financial help and if so how much.

Send the completed form by email or post to Student Finance England.

Formal student finance appealsThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Formal Appeals
Student Finance England
Memphis Building
Lingfield Point
PO Box 226
Darlington DL1 9GA

If you’re unhappy with the standard of service you’ve received from the Student Loans Company, Find out more on the Student Loans Company’s complaint procedure.

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Stockpo
Student finance: how you're assessed and paid for 2020 to 2021
Resources
Eligibility and payment information for undergraduate students studyin
Student loans: a guide to terms and conditions for 2020 to 2021
Resources
A guide describing terms and conditions for students taking out a stud

Published 22 June 2021