Eligibility and payment information for undergraduate students studying during academic year 2020 to 2021.

Student finance – how you're assessed and paid

PDF, 553KB, 35 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you’re starting or continuing an undergraduate course in academic year 2020 to 2021, our guide will help you understand what you’re entitled to and how this is calculated.

Published 22 June 2021