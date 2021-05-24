Guidance about how to renew your Disability Confident status.
There are 3 Disability Confident levels:
- Disability Confident Committed (level 1)
- Disability Confident Employer (level 2)
- Disability Confident Leader (level 3)
Accreditation for each level of the Disability Confident scheme lasts for a maximum of 3 years. You must start at level 1.
At least 2 months before the expiry of your 3-year accreditation, you will receive a reminder email advising you that your accreditation will end from a certain date and inviting you to renew your commitment.
If you have been accredited at level 1 or level 2 you also have the opportunity to progress to the next level at any time during this 3-year period. If you progress to a higher level, the 3-year period will restart at the new level.
Renew your Disability Confident Committed (level 1) status
Renew your commitment by completing the Disability Confident form
Keep a copy of your commitments for your information. You do not need to send us any additional evidence.
After you have renewed
Once your level 1 status has been renewed we will send you:
- confirmation of your membership and a Disability Confident certificate in recognition of your achievement
- a Disability Confident Committed (level 1) badge that you can use on your business stationery, social media and communications for 3 years
- information to help you continue your journey to becoming a Disability Confident Employer (level 2)
Renew your Disability Confident Employer (level 2) status
How to renew
Renew your commitment by:
-
Reviewing your self-assessment and updating your evidence template.
-
Completing the Disability Confident Employer form.
You will need your Disability Confident reference number (this begins with DCS0), which is on your certificate or any emails and letters we sent you.If you cannot find it you can email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
You will need to keep a copy of your evidence template so you can continue recording your evidence. You will need this next time you renew your level 2 status and if you want to progress to level 3.
You do not need to send us a copy of your evidence template or any additional evidence.
After you have renewed
Once your level 2 status has been renewed, we will send you:
- confirmation of the completion of your self-assessment to become a Disability Confident Employer
- a certificate in recognition of your achievement
- a Disability Confident Employer (level 2) badge that you can use on your business stationery, social media and communications for 3 years
- information to help you continue your journey to becoming a Disability Confident Leader (level 3)
Renew your Disability Confident Leader (level 3) status
How to renew
Renew your commitment by:
-
Reviewing your self-assessment.
-
Arranging a date for your validation.
-
Updating your evidence template and validation template, including your evidence on Voluntary Reporting.
-
Submitting your self-assessment to be re-validated independently.
-
Completing the Disability Confident Leader form, including a description of the activities you have or are taking in support of being a Disability Confident Leader.
You will need your Disability Confident reference number (this begins with DCS0), which is on your certificate or any emails and letters we sent you.If you cannot find it you can email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
You will need to keep a copy of your evidence template so you can continue recording your evidence. You will need this next time you renew your level 3 status.
You do not need to send us a copy of your evidence template or any additional evidence.
After you have renewed
Once your level 3 status has been renewed, we will send you:
- confirmation of the completion and validation of your self-assessment to become a Disability Confident Leader
- a certificate in recognition of your achievement
- a Disability Confident Leader (level 3) badge that you can use on your business stationery, social media and communications for 3 years
Further support and help
Find further support and information about the Disability Confident Scheme by reading the guidance for levels 1, 2 and 3.
If you need help with the Disability Confident scheme process or you want to notify us of any changes to your registration details you can email us at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 24 May 2021 Contents