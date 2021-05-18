Information on free school pensions issues.

Pension scheme instructions for free school trusts

This document gives guidance to free schools on pensions and which pension schemes free schools must offer by law.

Published 27 May 2013
Last updated 18 May 2021

  1. Removed ‘Underwriting a principal designate’s salary: letter to free school trusts’ – this guidance has now been included in the Free school pre-opening guide.

  2. Updated letter to free school trusts to clarify the conditions under which DfE will underwrite a principal designate’s salary.

  3. First published.

