How local authorities should submit data for the annual school capacity survey (SCAP).

The annual school capacity survey (SCAP) collects information on:

  • primary and secondary school capacity for the current academic year
  • primary pupil number forecasts for the next 5 academic years
  • secondary pupil number forecasts for the next 7 academic years
  • plans for changes to the number of primary and secondary places for the next 3 academic years

Survey returns must include mainstream schools with capacity in any of the year groups from reception to year 11 on 1 May. This includes:

  • local authority maintained schools
  • academies, including:
    • free schools
    • city technology colleges
    • university technical colleges
    • studio schools

The survey takes place every year in June and July.

SCAP is a statutory collection. You must complete statutory collections by law unless there’s a good reason not to.

Important dates

2021 SCAP dates:

  • collection opens on Monday 7 June
  • deadline for submitting your data is Friday 30 July

Submit your data

You’ll need to:

SCAP21 documents

Our guidance will help you complete the 2021 school capacity collection:

SCAP22 documents

In preparation for the 2022 collection, advice for local authorities on structuring planning areas will be published in summer 2021.

Do you need help?

DfE Sign-in

Read the help page for guidance on DfE Sign-in.

COLLECT

Use the service request form for:

  • issues accessing COLLECT
  • any technical problems

Data issues

Email SCAPThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for advice on the SCAP guidance or any other issues.

