The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about St Francis de Sales Catholic Infant School.

Documents

VAR2115: St Francis de Sales Catholic Infant School

PDF, 142KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2115

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements for 2021 - upheld and 2022 - not upheld

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: infant

Local authority: London Borough of Haringey

Admission authority: governing board

Post-16 Capacity Fund
Resources
How eligible providers of 16 to 19 education can apply for capital inv
Skills and Post-16 Education Bill: impact assessment and JCHR memorandum
Resources
Information on the measures set out in the Skills and Post-16 Educatio
Privacy
Resources
Instituteforapprenticeships.org is provided by the Institute for Appre

Published 18 May 2021