Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Anthony Shaw

PDF, 247KB, 17 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Anthony Shaw

Teacher reference number: 0637398

Teacher’s date of birth: 13 July 1980

Location teacher worked: Windermere, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 24 February 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Anthony Shaw formerly employed in Windermere, north west England.

Published 8 March 2021