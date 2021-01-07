The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Cold Harbour CE School.

Documents

VAR2038 Cold Harbour CE School, Milton Keynes

PDF, 138KB, 7 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2038

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary controlled

School phase: primary

Local authority: Milton Keynes Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 7 January 2021