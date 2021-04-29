Results of an annual survey of heads of schools, teachers, general public, parents, students, employers and higher education institutions in England.
Perceptions Survey Wave 19 - Report
Perceptions Survey Wave 19 - Background Information
Perceptions Survey Wave 19 - Data tables
Perceptions Survey Wave 19 - Pre-release access list
Main findings
To capture the extraordinary nature of the events and arrangements put in place in 2020 as a response to the pandemic, a separate set of questions specific to 2020 was introduced in Wave 19, which mirrored some of the general questions. Therefore, the survey questions were split into two sections this year: a general section to capture longitudinal trends, and a 2020-specific section. The main findings are also separated accordingly as follows.
Overall confidence in GCSE, AS and A level, and Applied General qualifications
- There was an increase in overall composite confidence in GCSEs, AS and A levels, and Applied General qualifications in general between waves 18 and 19.
- General, overall composite confidence was highest for AS and A level qualifications, followed by GCSEs and Applied General qualifications, in that order.
- Among head teachers, teachers and higher education institutions, there was an increase in general confidence in both GCSEs, and AS and A levels between waves 18 and 19.
- In addition, general confidence increased in Applied General qualifications for head teachers and higher education institutions.
Perceptions of the qualifications system in 2020
- Asking respondents to think specifically about their perceptions of qualifications in 2020 rather than just their more general outlook exposed the impact that the changes in 2020 had on perceptions of qualifications in that year. In 2020, these qualifications appear to be perceived as less understood, trusted and consistent in standards.
- Teachers and head teachers of Applied General qualifications were equally likely to say they were aware of the appeals against results process in place for Applied General qualifications in 2020 as they were of the normal process.
- Respondents were less aware of the modified appeals against results process in place for GCSE, AS and A level results in 2020 than they were about the usual process
- Teachers and head teachers who teach GCSEs, AS or A levels were less likely to agree that they had adequate information about what constituted malpractice in 2020 in comparison with their more general awareness of the system.