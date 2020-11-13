A financial notice to improve issued to Washwood Heath Multi Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Financial notice to improve: Washwood Heath Multi Academy Trust

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Washwood Heath Multi Academy Trust.

Published 13 November 2020