Research on how effective training and careers guidance for frontline or low skilled workers can increase their progression, pay and social mobility.

Documents

Increasing in-work training and progression for frontline workers

PDF, 2.89MB, 31 pages

Improving in-work training and progression for frontline workers - Technical Annex

PDF, 2.97MB, 49 pages

Details

This research finds that organisations with strong progression cultures benefit from increased productivity, higher quality outputs, lower staff turnover and being seen as more attractive places to work. The report also includes best practice examples from organisations on targeting low skilled workers with training opportunities.

Research and analysis: Learning ladders: adult training and progression out of low pay
Resources
Research looking at access to adult education and pay progression, exa
What academies, free schools and colleges should publish online
Resources
The information that academies, including 16 to 19 colleges and any ed
FE Commissioner intervention: Shrewsbury Colleges Group
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Shrewsbury Colleges G

Published 13 November 2020