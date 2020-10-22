Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2020.
30 January 2020 Ofqual board minutes
PDF, 324KB, 8 pages
20 March 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 27.8KB, 2 pages
25 March 2020 Ofqual board minutes
PDF, 487KB, 7 pages
1 April 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 137KB, 3 pages
15 April 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 150KB, 3 pages
22 April 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 187KB, 4 pages
4 May 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 184KB, 5 pages
13 May 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 192KB, 6 pages
20 May 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 202KB, 6 pages
3 June 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 179KB, 5 pages
17 June 2020 Ofqual board minutes
PDF, 212KB, 7 pages
24 June 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 132KB, 5 pages
30 June 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 67.5KB, 3 pages
9 July 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 138KB, 3 pages
23 July 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 120KB, 4 pages
29 July 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 163KB, 4 pages
4 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 140KB, 4 pages
11 August 2020 12:45 Ofqual board briefing minutes
PDF, 133KB, 3 pages
11 August 2020 20:45 Ofqual board briefing minutes
PDF, 111KB, 3 pages
12 August 2020 Ofqual board minutes
PDF, 107KB, 3 pages
13 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 110KB, 3 pages
14 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 153KB, 4 pages
15 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 113KB, 3 pages
16 August 2020 13:00 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 108KB, 2 pages
16 August 2020 17:00 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 118KB, 4 pages
16 August 2020 21:30 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 137KB, 3 pages
18 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 113KB, 3 pages
23 August 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 108KB, 2 pages
3 September 2020 Ofqual emergency board minutes
PDF, 176KB, 4 pages
Minutes for the Ofqual board meetings in 2020 are published on this page.