Social care datasets disclosed as a result of Freedom of Information requests in 2017.

Residential education provision as at 16 November 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.7MB

Ofsted must publish datasets which are disclosed as a result of Freedom of Information requests.

This is due to a change to legislation which came into effect on 1 September 2013 and brought in this requirement for public authorities like Ofsted.

This page has social care datasets for 2017.

Published 9 January 2019
  1. We have replaced Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

