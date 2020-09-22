Local authority inspection data and children’s homes inspection data, covering the period up until 31 August 2019.

Local authority and children's homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2019: main findings

Local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2019: charts, tables and underlying data

Local authority in England inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019: provider level data

Local authority in England inspections and outcomes: provider level data inspections between 1 April 2019 and 31 August 2019

Children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019: provider level data

Children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes: provider level data inspections between 1 April 2019 and 31 August 2019

Local authority in England inspections and outcomes: provider level data inspections between 2009 and 2019

Revised data in year 2018-19

Local authority and children's homes in England: quality and methodology report

Pre-release access list

Details

These inspections of local authority and children’s homes in England statistics are made up of:

  • main findings

  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and csv format

  • quality and methodology report

  • pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 26 November 2019
Last updated 22 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

