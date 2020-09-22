Inspection data and information about the providers and places of children’s social care in England and inspection outcomes for local authority children’s services.

Children’s Social Care in England 2019

Children's social care data in England 2018 to 2019: main findings

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email Ofsted. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Children's social care data in England 2018 to 2019: main findings

Children's social care in England 2019 underlying data

LA level as at 31 March 2019

LA level in year 2018-19

Provider level data as at 31 March 2019

Provider level data in year 2018-19

Providers and places as at 31 March 2019

Leavers and joiners as at 31 March 2019

Children's social care data in England 2018 to 2019: quality and methodology report

Children's social care data in England 2018 to 2019: pre-release access list

These statistics covering children’s social care in England are made up of:

  • main findings in HTML, PDF and Word format
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel format

The data covers:

  • inspection outcomes for local authority (LA) children’s services inspections from 1 November 2013, covering all inspections published by 30 April 2019
  • the number of providers of children’s social care, and the numbers of places they are registered for, as at 31 March 2019
  • the most recent inspections and outcomes for all regulated and inspected children’s social care provisions, as at 31 March 2019, and published by 30 April 2019
  • outcomes for all regulated and inspected children’s social care provision inspections conducted between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2019, and published by 30 April 2019

The release combines the Ofsted official statistics on:

  • children’s homes inspections and outcomes
  • children’s social care (excluding children’s homes) inspections and outcomes
  • social care providers and places
  • local authority children’s services inspections and outcomes

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 2 July 2019
Last updated 22 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.