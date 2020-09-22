Fostering in England statistics for the period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019

Fostering in England 2018 to 2019: main findings

Fostering in England 2018 to 2019: Excel data, charts and tables

National and sector trend data, 2014 to 2019

Local authority level fostering data, 2018 to 2019

Fostering in England 2018-19: additional tables

Fostering in England: Methodology and quality report

Pre-release access list: Fostering in England 2018 to 2019

These statistics on fostering in England are made up of:

  • main findings
  • tables, charts and data in excel and CSV format
  • quality and methodology report
  • pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 14 November 2019
Last updated 22 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. Note added to 'Fostering data in England 2018-19' to clarify what we include in the number of households approved in year.

  3. First published.

